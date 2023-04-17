The Michigan hockey program is riding a high in recent weeks. With Adam Fantilli winning the Hobey Baker Award and securing the coach of the future in Brandon Naurato, the Wolverines are on the path to being national title contenders for years to come.

With the Stanley Cup Playoffs beginning this week, the hockey program is well-represented from all angles as the hockey program boasts 11 former players who will be competing for the legendary Stanley Cup.

Here are the former Wolverines in contention:

Colorado Avalanche: Andrew Cogliano, JT Compher, Jack Johnson

Dallas Stars: Luke Glendening

Edmonton Oilers: Zach Hyman

Minnesota Wild: Jon Merrill

New Jersey Devils: Luke Hughes

New York Rangers: Tyler Motte, Jacob Trouba

Settle Kraken: Matty Beniers

Winnipeg Jets: Kyle Connor