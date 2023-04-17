Michigan Hockey boasts 11 former players in Stanley Cup Playoffs
The Michigan hockey program is riding a high in recent weeks. With Adam Fantilli winning the Hobey Baker Award and securing the coach of the future in Brandon Naurato, the Wolverines are on the path to being national title contenders for years to come.
With the Stanley Cup Playoffs beginning this week, the hockey program is well-represented from all angles as the hockey program boasts 11 former players who will be competing for the legendary Stanley Cup.
Here are the former Wolverines in contention:
Colorado Avalanche: Andrew Cogliano, JT Compher, Jack Johnson
Dallas Stars: Luke Glendening
Edmonton Oilers: Zach Hyman
Minnesota Wild: Jon Merrill
New Jersey Devils: Luke Hughes
New York Rangers: Tyler Motte, Jacob Trouba
Settle Kraken: Matty Beniers
Winnipeg Jets: Kyle Connor
