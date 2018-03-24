It was a back and forth contest between Michigan and Northeastern in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Worcester, Mass.

Every time Michigan scored to go ahead, the Huskies would tie it up — until the final goal by Michigan junior forward Cooper Marody with 4:30 remaining gave the Wolverines the lead for good.

No. 2 seed Michigan beat No. 3 seed Northeastern 3-2 to advance to the Regional Final tomorrow afternoon at 4 p.m., where it will play No. 4 seed Boston University.

Marody scored Michigan's first and third goals. The first came late in the second period off an assist by sophomore defenseman Luke Martin. The game-winner was assisted by senior forward Tony Calderone and senior forward Dexter Dancs.

Dancs himself scored Michigan's second goal earlier in the third period. At the time, it gave U-M a 2-1 lead.

Northeastern's goals were scored by senior forward Dylan Sikura in the second period, and junior defenseman Eric Williams in the third period, which tied the game at two.

It was a close game throughout the whole evening. Neither team seemed to have much of an edge, but the Wolverines were able to fire more shots on net. Michigan had 32 shots compared to Northeastern's 21.

Huskies goaltender Cayden Primeau, a freshman, stopped 29 of those shots, but his effort wasn't enough.

On the other end of the ice, Michigan sophomore goaltender Hayden Lavigne played well, stopping 19 of the 21 shots he faced. The win is Lavigne's 20th of the season.

Northeastern was 1-for-2 on the power-play and Michigan was 0-for-1. The Wolverines were able to stay out of the penalty box in the third period, which proved huge for coach Mel Pearson's squad.

Michigan will have the opportunity to advance to the Frozen Four Sunday afternoon by beating Boston (22-13-4). The fourth seed knocked off No. 1 seed Cornell 3-1 earlier on Saturday.

Michigan has made 24 Frozen Fours — second most of all-time.

Sunday's game will start at 4 p.m. and can be watched on TV on ESPN 2.