Michigan Hockey defeats Michigan State 5-2, earns record 28th Frozen Four
It was an incredible back-and-forth game, but Michigan took over late and is headed to a record 28th Frozen Four. It's a third straight Frozen Four for Michigan head coach Brandon Naurato.
Michigan took a third-period lead against Michigan State when Marshall Warren scored the go-ahead goal with 13:31 left in the third to take the lead 2-1. Michigan surrendered a power play after P. Lapointe delivered a blindside blow to T. Shoudy. MSU's J. Larson scored a far too-easy goal, tying the game with 9:44 remaining.
Then the Wolverines broke it open. With 7:18 remaining, Dylan Duke found the net with an incredible high-speed wrap around the Spartan defense. Only 12 seconds later, Frank Nazar found Big Ten Player of the Year Gavin Brindly on a between-the-legs one-timer.
With a 4-2 goal lead, Michigan fought off the Spartans, who went empty net with just under 4 minutes remaining in the game. Then, with 2:28 remaining, MSU took a slashing call, giving Michigan a power play to finish off the game. Gavin Brindley scored his second goal only 10 seconds into the power play, ending the MSU threat.
Both goaltenders were phenomenal, with Jake Barczewski getting 37 saves and Michigan State's Trey Augustine getting 30 saves of his own, but the three third-period goals were the difference.
Michigan finishes the season 2-4 against Michigan State, overcoming a loss in the Big Ten Championship game.
Michigan will face Boston College in the Frozen Four Semifinals. The winner will face Boston or Denver in the National Championship game.
