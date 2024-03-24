Michigan Hockey earns 3 seed in NCAA tournament
The NCAA Men's Hockey Tournament seeds and matchups have been announced, and the Michigan Wolverines have earned a #3 seed in the Maryland Heights Pod. The Wolverines will take on #2 North Dakota.
Michigan is 46-41-4 all-time against North Dakota. They lost their last meeting in the 2016 tournament, 2-5.
Michigan would face the winner of the other first-round matchup in their pod between #1 Michigan State and #4 Western Michigan. Setting up a potential rematch between the Wolverines and Spartans with a chance to make the Frozen Four on the line. Michigan lost Saturday to Michigan State in the Big Ten Championship game.
This is Michigan's record 41st appearance in the NCAA tournament. The Wolverines have made consecutive Frozen Fours under head coach Brandon Naurato. If Michigan were to make the Frozen Four again, it would be their first three straight appearances since 2001-03.
Michigan's game will occur March 29-31 at the Centene Community Ice Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Follow M&BR for schedule updates.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram