The NCAA Men's Hockey Tournament seeds and matchups have been announced, and the Michigan Wolverines have earned a #3 seed in the Maryland Heights Pod. The Wolverines will take on #2 North Dakota.

Michigan is 46-41-4 all-time against North Dakota. They lost their last meeting in the 2016 tournament, 2-5.

Michigan would face the winner of the other first-round matchup in their pod between #1 Michigan State and #4 Western Michigan. Setting up a potential rematch between the Wolverines and Spartans with a chance to make the Frozen Four on the line. Michigan lost Saturday to Michigan State in the Big Ten Championship game.