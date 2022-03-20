Michigan Hockey earns No. 1 overall seed in NCAA Tournament
Fresh off its Big Ten Tournament championship on Saturday night, the Michigan hockey team has earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.
The Wolverines will face off against American International on Friday at 3 p.m. in Allentown, PA. The Wolverines will be a heavy favorite to take home this year's national title.
The two other teams in the Wolverines' region are Quinnipiac and St. Cloud State. Should the Wolverines take down the Yellow Jackets, they will take on the winner of the two other teams in the region for a spot in the Frozen Four.
Michigan has been to 25 previous Frozen Fours, and will look to make it 26 with a deep run in the NCAA Tournament. With one of the most talented rosters in America, anything less than a Frozen Four appearance would be considered a disappointment for this year's Michigan hockey team.