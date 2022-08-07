Michigan hockey names Brandon Naurato as interim coach for 2022-23 season

With the hockey season months away, the University of Michigan has decided that it won't conduct a national search for a replacement for Mel Pearson. Instead, the program will be led by someone familiar with the program.

U-M athletic director Warde Manuel announced on Sunday that assistant coach Brandon Naurato will be the Wolverines' interim head coach for the 2022-2023 season. He was an assistant under Pearson last season for the program.

"We are fortunate to have someone of Brandon Naurato's caliber to lead our ice hockey team for the upcoming year," Manuel said in a statement. "I had conversations with many individuals who care greatly about this program and appreciate the insight they shared. Brandon will do a great job leading the program, and I look forward to our student-athletes and staff benefiting from his leadership."

Naurato came to the Wolverines after spending three seasons with the Detroit Red Wings. He also played for the Wolverines' hockey program from 2006-2009.

"I am honored to lead my alma mater and will give everything I have to what is the most storied program in college hockey," Naurato said in a statement. "I want to thank Warde Manuel and our student-athletes for their trust and look forward to working positively with our talented coaching and support staff."

The Wolverines' season begins October 1 with an exhibition against Windsor.