Michigan hockey is headed back to the NCAA Tournament.

The Wolverines are the No. 2 seed in the Northeast Regional and will play No. 3 seed Northeastern in Worcester, Mass. on Saturday, March 24 at 4:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN News.

Coach Mel Pearson, in his first year as U-M's head coach, turned the program around after finishing 13-19-3 a year ago.

"I feel great," Pearson said. "You’re going to have to beat good teams wherever you are. I think it’s some good matchups for us. Northeastern’s got a good team. They have some unbelievable players, coach [Jim] Madigan has done a nice job there the last two or three years, but I think it’s a good matchup for us."

If Michigan (20-14-3) wins, it will play the winner of No. 1 seed Cornell (the third overall one seed) or No. 4 seed Boston University.

U-M and Northeastern finished eighth and ninth respectively in the PairWise rankings, which are used to determine NCAA Tournament teams and seeding, so the matchup wasn't a huge surprise to the Wolverines.

"I think a lot of guys were doing their math and kind of figured that’s who we’d play," Michigan senior forward and captain Tony Calderone said. "We didn’t know where, but yeah, we’re going to Massachusetts. I think I would’ve liked Sioux Falls a little bit better, but I think everyone is extremely excited."

Northeastern (23-9-5) is one of the best offensive teams in the country. It's led by not one, but two, Hobey Baker Award finalists in junior forward Adam Guadette and senior forward Dylan Sikura. They have combined to score 51 goals this season.

Guadette leads the nation in scoring with 60 points and leads the nation in goals with 30. Sikura has had back-to-back 50-point seasons.

"Just go for it. That’s the biggest message," Pearson said. "There’s a lot of noise going on, where you’re at and who you’re playing and top players, this and that. You know what, just go play your game. Go be the best you can be and that’s all we ask."

Michigan has had a long layoff, not playing since its Big Ten Tournament semifinal loss to Ohio State on March 10. However, Pearson is taking cues from the U-M hoops team with how to handle that time off.

"I hope we get the results Michigan basketball did, because they went through the same thing," Pearson said. "We looked at their practice schedule and some of the things they did, I know it’s a different sport, but I think you can learn from it. I don’t think it’s going to affect us at all. We’ve gotten healthy, we had some bumps and bruises. We’ve stayed sharp, I give our players a lot of credit. We’ve practiced extremely well."

The team has a full-on scrimmage this week and has been working on improving its penalty killing.

This will be just the second NCAA Tournament appearance for Michigan since 2012. It last made the tournament in 2016.

"It’s very important to have experience," Pearson said. "We have that, they can shed some light to our younger players, but you have to go through it. Obviously, our seniors and juniors have been in the tournament. They’ve been great leaders, they’ve led us all year."

Michigan was picked to finish sixth out of seven in the Big Ten by the coaches to start the year, so to finish this strong goes to show how well this team has grown over the course of the season — and shows that Pearson's message has been sinking in.

"It’s awesome," Michigan junior forward Cooper Marody said. "No one really had any expectations for us this year, people were saying we’d be second to last in the conference and here we are a second seed in the NCAA Tournament. It’s something we worked really hard for. We faced a lot of adversity this year, but we’re very happy with where we’re at and where we’re seeded."