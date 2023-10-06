Exactly six months ago, Michigan gave up three third-period goals as it fell to Quinnipiac, 5-2, in the national semifinal. The Bobcats went on to defeat Minnesota in the national championship game, while Michigan endured a loss in the Frozen Four for the second consecutive season.

Now, Brandon Naurato, who had the interim tag removed late last season, will lead the Wolverines in 2023-24 as the team looks to make a third consecutive Frozen Four appearance. This year, the team hopes for a different outcome — one that will bring a national championship trophy back to Ann Arbor for the first time since 1998.

Quickly addressing the elephant in the room: Michigan loses Adam Fantilli, who won the Hobey Baker Award last season as an 18-year-old freshman. The younger Fantilli brother is off to the Columbus Blue Jackets, which drafted the talented center with the third overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Michigan is still superbly talented, and it has a good mix of talent and experience.

One of the big questions heading into the season is about the goaltender position. Erik Portillo anchored the Michigan crease for the last two seasons, but now it's time for the reigns to be handed off.

To who, though?

The Wolverines have a lot of experienced options at goaltender, including graduate student Andrew Albano, graduate student Jacob Barczewski and senior Noah West.

Albano and Barczewski transferred to Michigan from Norwich and Canisius, respectively.

Meanwhile, West's transfer outdates that of Albano and Barczewski by a significant margin. West played his freshman season at Robert Morris before transferring to Michigan after the 2020-21 season.

Although Barczewski got the start and the win in Michigan's exhibition bout against Simon Fraser, West saw almost exactly the same amount of time between the pipes.

When Naurato met with the media on Tuesday, he said he's unsure who will start at goaltender for Michigan in the season opener on Saturday.

"We haven't decided who's going to play on Saturday night for the opener," Naurato said. "But, just really healthy competition. Both guys look great, and they're pushing each other every day. It's been awesome."

Outside of the crease, Michigan fans will likely remember the names Gavin Brindley, Rutger McGroarty and Seamus Casey.

The group of now sophomores played a big role in helping Michigan to the success it had last season, and all three should be among the leading point scorers on this year's team.

Michigan also brought in a slew of good transfers, including Marshall Warren (Boston College), Tyler Duke (Ohio State), Josh Eernisse (St. Thomas) and Chase Pletzke (Miami, OH).

Naurato gave more thoughts on the team as a whole as the regular season inches closer.

"There's a lot of guys that have talent that are undrafted or aren't first-rounders, so the narrative will change depending on how we do, but like I said, I'm really excited about this group. I think we are deeper."

"Guys are, I don't want to say more bought in, because there's always been buy-in, but they're just clicking. They're on the same page."

The puck will officially drop for the first time of the season at Yost Ice Arena on Saturday night when the Wolverines host Providence.