Michigan will know what it's getting from its conference schedule, with series against Michigan State, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Penn State and Minnesota, but the non-conference slate was unknown until Thursday, when the program revealed the official schedule.

Coming off back-to-back Frozen Four appearances, Michigan hockey is less than two months away from its quest toward a third straight appearance on college hockey's biggest stage. Despite losing Hobey Baker Award winner Adam Fantilli and a few other key pieces to the NHL, the Wolverines once again have one of the most talented rosters in the nation.

Brandon Naurato's team will open up the season at Yost Ice Arena against Providence on Oct. 7-8. The Wolverines will then head to Massachusetts to take on UMass before enjoying some rest the following weekend.

Michigan will wrap up the first segment of its non-conference schedule back at Yost in late October against Lindenwood, a team it swept last season.

The non-conference slate is then broken up by three weeks of Big Ten play, for which the schedule will be released at a later date.

Non-conference play resumes in late November as the Wolverines travel to Minnesota to take on St. Cloud.

Big Ten play will then resume for two weekends before the season is put on pause for final exams and the holiday break.

Michigan opens 2024 not far from home in Plymouth, Michigan, where it will take on the United States National Team Development Program.

Finally, the non-conference schedule comes to an end one weekend later when Michigan hosts Stonehill on Jan. 12-13.

Overall, it's a relatively easy schedule for a talented Michigan roster. Last season, Naurato's team played three teams that ended up making the NCAA Tournament.

Obviously, the 2024 NCAA Tournament field is yet to be determined, but none of Michigan's 2023-24 non-conference opponents appeared in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

