College football's biggest story of the 2023 season has been centered around the sign-stealing allegations surrounding Michigan's football program. The news first broke just over a month ago, but it's felt like an eternity.

Since the news broke, Michigan staffers Connor Stalions and Chris Partridge have either resigned or been fired, and head coach Jim Harbaugh has been suspended for three games.

Ironically, the three games were Michigan's toughest of the season. The Wolverines traveled to Penn State and Maryland and hosted Ohio State to end the regular season.

As the college football world watched to see just how much the alleged sign-stealing affected the games, Michigan did nothing but pass the test with flying colors. All three games were won by fewer than 10 points, after Michigan won all nine of its first regular-season games by at least 24 points.

But the margin of victory didn't matter, as Michigan completed a perfect 12-0 regular season for the second consecutive year.

When asked, though, how good it felt to prove the doubters wrong, quarterback J.J. McCarthy said he and his teammates didn't quite see it that way.

"I didn't think we proved any of those guys wrong," McCarthy said. "We proved ourselves right. We knew who we are as a team. We knew all the work that we put in, and we just wanted to go out there and display it for the world to see."

There certainly were plenty of doubters — many national analysts have called for Michigan to be banned from the College Football Playoff or for it to have wins vacated — but the nation's third-ranked team once again blocked out all outside noise and silenced the doubters with a statement victory on Saturday.

Michigan is looking to continue proving itself right as it heads to the Big Ten Championship to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The College Football Playoff likely awaits after next week's Big Ten title game, and Michigan will have a chance to prove itself right yet again. Harbaugh and the Wolverines have never won a national semifinal game, and numerous players on this year's team came back to accomplish that one goal.

Next Sunday, the College Football Playoff matchups will be announced, and Michigan will begin the almost month-long journey of trying to prove itself right yet again.