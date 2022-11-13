Michigan-Illinois kickoff time announced
Michigan's final home game of the season has an officially announced kickoff time. Saturday's contest against Illinois is set to kick off at noon on ABC.
U-M football's official Twitter account announced the news on Sunday.
The game was trending towards a battle of top 25 teams until a recent slide by the Illini dashed those hopes.
The Illini are coming off back-to-back losses against Michigan State and Purdue, who beat IU 31-24 on Saturday. These losses almost guarantee the Illini will no longer be ranked heading into Ann Arbor on Saturday.
