Michigan-Illinois kickoff time announced

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
Michigan's final home game of the season has an officially announced kickoff time. Saturday's contest against Illinois is set to kick off at noon on ABC.

U-M football's official Twitter account announced the news on Sunday.

The game was trending towards a battle of top 25 teams until a recent slide by the Illini dashed those hopes.

The Illini are coming off back-to-back losses against Michigan State and Purdue, who beat IU 31-24 on Saturday. These losses almost guarantee the Illini will no longer be ranked heading into Ann Arbor on Saturday.

{{ article.author_name }}