Michigan Impressing Four-Star In-State OL Amir Herring
Amir Herring is quickly establishing himself as one of the nation’s top 2023 recruits.
The West Bloomfield (Mich.) High offensive lineman earned his fourth star and an invitation to the Rivals Five-Star Challenge after a dominant performance at the Rivals Midwest Camp over the weekend.
Unsurprisingly, Herring is already in close constant with top programs around the country.
“Recruiting has been going well,” Herring said. “I’ve been reaching out to a lot of different schools. Michigan is doing a really good job with me and my family. I’ve also been in contact with Ohio State, Penn State, Notre Dame, Auburn, Kentucky and Arkansas.”
Michigan has been a constant for Herring. The Wolverines offered him early in the process and hired Ron Bellamy, his former high school coach at West Bloomfield, this offseason.
Bellamy has been leading the charge for Herring and has a personal relationship with him and his family.
