Miss any of the action? Here's how the whole thing unfolded:

The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team picked up a very impressive 84-73 win at Maryland tonight, improving their record to 8-0 in the process.

Michigan's offense got off to a hot start tonight, with senior forward Isaiah Livers and senior guard Eli Brooks each nailing two free throws in the game's first minute and a half to give the Wolverines a quick 4-0 lead.

Sophomore guard Franz Wagner got off to a hot start as well, draining a three-pointer at the 14:00 mark to put the Maize and Blue up 14-7. He had eight quick points at that juncture and was the game's leading scorer.

Fifth-year senior point guard Mike Smith splashed home a three of his own at 12:24 to put U-M up 19-10. The Wolverines held a 19-13 lead at the under-12 media timeout. Michigan's offense was on fire at that point, shooting 55 percent from the field as a team and three-of-seven from behind the arc.

Smith gave the Maize and Blue their biggest lead when he drained two free throws at the 10:24 mark, putting his club on top 23-13. Maryland quickly closed the gap, however, converting three-pointers on consecutive possessions to trim Michigan's edge to 26-22 at the 8:36 mark.

The two shots from deep were an early sign of the Terrapins' first half three-point barrage. U-M's lead sat at 30-27 at the under-eight timeout, despite Maryland being seven-of-nine from three-point land.

The referees then decided to take over and make their presence known with 5:44 left in the half. Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon was issued his second technical foul, allowing Livers and Smith to cash in two free throws each to extend Michigan's lead back up to 38-31.

The Wolverines led 42-35 at the under-four media timeout. The Terrapins continued to hang around, however, thanks to their hot three-point shooting. Wagner found junior forward Brandon Johns underneath the hoop on a beautiful pass that resulted in a layup to put U-M up 46-41 with 1:12 left.

Maryland ended the half with a bang, however, draining a three-pointer with only four seconds left to cut Michigan's lead to 46-44 at the break. The Terrapins ended the first 20 minutes nine-for-11 from three-point land.