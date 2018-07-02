Michigan in a good spot with Danielson Ike following visit
Four-star offensive lineman Danielson Ike has already had an interesting journey in his young life. In 2015 he emigrated from his home in Nigeria to Miami, Fla., before eventually settling in Kansa...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news