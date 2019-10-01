Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei is the top high school team in the country.

Mater Dei is littered with talented playmakers on both sides of the ball, including playmaking linebacker Raesjon Davis.

The four-star 2021 recruit has been one of the more impressive defensive players nationally this fall and has schools from coast to coast in his inbox.

Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60