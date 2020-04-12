Michigan is just outside of the Top 5. The Wolverines jumped up three spots to No. 6 in the 2021 Rivals team recruiting rankings after landing a huge commitment from Rivals250 offensive lineman Raheem Anderson. Anderson picked Michigan over offers Arkansas, LSU, Michigan State, Nebraska, Purdue, West Virginia and others.

Michigan has a Top 10 recruiting class nationally this cycle. (Brandon Brown)

Anderson was considered a Michigan lean since last year. However, there were some question marks this month after the Wolverines landed fellow center Greg Crippen. Michigan State made a run at Anderson, but Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh got on the phone with Anderson on Thursday and made it clear that he was a priority. The call sealed the deal for Anderson. Michigan now has eight commitments in its 2021 recruiting class. Anderson joins Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy, Rivals100 offensive lineman Giovanni El-Hadi, Rivals100 tight end Louis Hansen, Rivals250 offensive linemanGreg Crippen, three-star linebacker Casey Phinney, All-American specialist Tommy Doman and rising defensive lineman Dominick Giudice.