More than two months after his verbal commitment to the Wolverines, Seton Hall transfer Tray Jackson has officially been recognized by the men's basketball program.

Jackson, a 6-foot-10, 215-pound forward from Detroit, made his verbal commitment to Juwan Howard and Michigan in April. The former Pirate averaged 6.5 points and 2.2 rebounds on 46.8 percent shooting last season for Seton Hall.

"Tray's experiences, leadership and versatility makes him a very important addition for us," said Howard. "We want him to continue to develop and grow his game, but we also need him to help his brothers with their games and skillsets. We just love his adaptability, which creates positive outcomes on both ends of the floor. He brings so much energy and has a great mind for the game."

Jackson is the second graduate transfer to be recognized by the program, after it welcomed Tennessee transfer Olivier Nkamhoua earlier in the week.

"When the opportunity to continue my career came up, I knew it was something I wanted to explore," said Jackson. "When Juwan called, the chance to play under him, and do that in my home state and near my family, made it an easy decision. I want to make an impact, but I also want to serve and do whatever I can to help this program be successful."