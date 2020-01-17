The Iowa Hawkeyes (12-5, 3-3 Big Ten) welcome the Michigan Wolverines (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten) into Carver-Hawkeye Arena for a Friday night showdown. The two teams met back in early December at Crisler Center, when the Wolverines won a high-scoring affair, 103-91. We caught up with Tom Kakert of Hawkeye Report to get some insight on the Hawkeyes, and tonight's matchup. The Basics Date: Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 Time: 9 p.m. ET Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City, IA) TV: Fox Sports 1 RELATED: Podcast: Maize And Blue Breakdown With Sayfie And Fox - Iowa Preview, More RELATED: News & Views: Juwan Howard On Iowa, More

Iowa Hawkeyes basketball's Luka Garza put up 44 points on Michigan in December's meeting at Crisler Center. (USA Today Sports Images)

Iowa Hawkeyes (12-5, 3-3 Big Ten) — Results

vs. SIUE (W, 87-60) vs. DePaul (L, 98-73) vs. Oral Roberts (W, 87-74) vs. North Florida (W, 83-68) vs. Cal Poly (W, 85-59) vs. No. 12 Texas Tech (W, 72-61) vs. San Diego State (L, 83-73) at Syracuse (W, 68-54) at Michigan (L, 103-91) vs. Minnesota (W, 72-52) at Iowa State (W, 84-68) vs. Cincinatti (W, 77-70) vs. Kennesaw State (W, 93-51) vs. Penn State (L, 89-86) at Nebraska (L, 76-70) vs. Maryland (W, 67-49) at Northwestern (W, 75-62)

Iowa Hawkeyes — Projected Starters

#1 - Freshman guard Joe Toussaint (6-0, 185 pounds) — Toussaint took over the point guard spot following Bohannon's decision to shut down his season and redshirt. He averages 6.8 points, 2.7 assists and 1.8 rebounds per game. He shoots 35.8 percent from the field and just 18.2 percent from three. #5 - Redshirt freshman guard CJ Fredrick (6-3, 195 pounds) — Fredrick averages double-figures in scoring, with 10.4 points per game. He also adds 3.1 assists and 1.7 rebounds per outing. He shoots 52.6 percent from the field, and strokes the three at a 49.1 percent clip. #30 - Redshirt sophomore guard Connor McCaffery (6-5, 205 pounds) — The coach's son averages 7.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He shoots 37.1 percent frmo the field, and 34.0 percent from three-point range. #10 - Sophomore guard Joe Wieskamp (6-6, 210 pounds) — Wieskamp averages a formidable 14.5 points per game, while adding 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He shoots 45.6 percent from the field, and is a threat from deep, shooting the three-ball at 38.3 percent. #55 - Junior center Luka Garza (6-11, 260 pounds) — The Hawkeyes' big man averages 22.3 points (first in Big Ten), 10.4 rebounds (second in Big Ten) and 1.1 assist per contest. He shoots 55.6 percent from the field, and has connected on 16 of his 35 three-point attempts on the year. Garza dropped a career-high 44 points in early December when the two teams faced off at Crisler Center. Off The Bench #4 - Fifth-year senior guard Bakari Evelyn (6-2, 180 pounds) — He averages 2.6 points, 1.6 assists and 1.6 rebounds per game in 16.5 minutes. He can knock down the three when open; he's hit 10 of his 32 attempts from deep on the year. #35 - Redshirt junior forward Cordell Pemsl (6-9, 248 pounds) — He plays 12.8 minutes per game, and averages 2.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists. Pemsl shoots 35.5 percent from the field. #15 - Senior forward Ryan Kriener (6-10, 255 pounds) — Kriener is solid in coming off the bench to spell Garza. He averages 7.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game in 17.0 minutes. he shoots an efficient 62.0 percent from the field, and has made seven of his 17 attempts from three on the year.

Matchup To Watch: Jon Teske vs. Luka Garza

Most of our matchups to watch as of late have involved an opposing center and U-M's senior center Jon Teske. Last time the two teams played, Garza dropped 44 points. The Wolverines have refused to double-team the post, and thus opposing big-men are averaging 29.8 points per game in Big Ten play. While Teske will have his hands full on defense, so will Garza, guarding the 7-1 Wolverines' post presence. Teske leads U-M in scoring, with 14.3 points per game. He's a focal point of what head coach Juwan Howard wants to do offensively, and will get a good amount of touches.

Kenpom Prediction

Kenpom has predicted Iowa to beat Michigan in a close one, 76-72. The site gives the Hawkeyes a 67 percent chance to pull off the win.

Team Statistics

Team Statistics Category Michigan Iowa Points Per Game 77.9 79.3 Opp. Points Per Game 68.6 68.9 FG Percentage .478 .454 Opp. FG Percentage .425 .418 3PT Percentage .363 .353 Opp. 3PT Percentage .290 .304 Assist / Turnover Ratio 1.3 1.5 Rebounding Margin +0.5 +4.1

Kenpom Ratings

Kenpom Ratings — Adjusted Efficiency Ranks Category Michigan Iowa Overall 19th 15th Offensive Efficiency 20th 4th Defensive Efficiency 40th 75th Tempo 179th 115th Strength Of Schedule 6th 12th

Luka Garza

"You could make a pretty good case that Luka Garza has been the best player in the Big Ten this season," Kakert said. "He’s averaging over 22 points and 10 rebounds a game this year and he’s been very efficient in doing what he has done on the floor. One team that was relatively successful against Garza recently was Nebraska, who swarmed him with two and three defenders whenever he touched the ball. He still managed 16 points and 18 rebounds in the game, but Iowa was ice cold from the outside, shooting 4-33 from three point range. "If Michigan decides to stick with their plan of single coverage, while he likely won’t get 44, he’s going to score. Tuesday night against Northwestern, he didn’t score a point for 25 minutes in the middle of the game due to foul trouble and still ended up with 27 points. He’s gotten better at making quick moves when teams bring double teams."

