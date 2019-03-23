Michigan didn’t defend the three-point line well early. The Gators made four in the first eight minutes, including an accidental bank up top, to keep it close.

The Wolverines got to the rim for four dunks for their first eight points, starting with frosh Ignas Brazdeikis’ drive and baseline finish to open the scoring. U-M sophomore Jordan Poole heated up from outside with a four-point play and another triple to push the Wolverines to a 15-6 lead.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Michigan came out on fire offensively in a round of 32 game against Florida and never let up, winning 64-49 to advance to the Sweet 16.

Junior point guard Zavier Simpson got Michigan back on track. He hit a triple from the top, and sophomore guard Eli Brooks drove and finished to push the lead back to six.

Michigan had several chances to expand it, but sophomore Isaiah Livers was ice cold on three wide open looks from long range. U-M made only three of its first 10 triples despite getting great looks and led only 21-19 at 8:07 due in large part to Florida’s 5-of-10 showing from long range.

Florida tied it at 21, and Poole missed another wide open triple against the zone. The communication was lacking on a couple of open looks inside, too, in an uncharacteristically weak first half defensively.

Still, strong takes by redshirt junior Charles Matthews and a pair by Simpson kept the Wolverines ahead, but Florida kept pace, unconscious from long range. Frosh Andrew Nembhard hit Florida’s sixth in 11 attempts after U-M had opened a four-point edge.

Livers finally hit from the corner at 1:10 to give the Wolverines a 32-28 lead. That’s how the half would end after Poole missed another three.

U-M was up despite four-for-19 shooting from Livers, Poole and Brazdeikis. The Gators shot only 40.7 percent from the floor, but their 6-of-12 shooting kept it tight. Matthews, Poole and Simpson all had seven points apiece to lead the Wolverines. Teske had four points and seven boards.

SECOND HALF

Michigan started the second half strong, matching its biggest lead on its first two possessions when Brazdeikis tripled and Teske scored inside over the zone.

Poole’s drive and finish, and-one, made it 40-28 and forced a Florida timeout. His step-back three pushed it to 43-28, and U-M was in control.

Jalen Hudson finally put the Gators on the board in the second half with a triple on an inbound pass at 17:10, and U-M started getting sloppy again. Teske picked up his second foul on a sketchy call, and Florida immediately went to work inside. They scored four more points in a row to cut it to 43-35 at 15:04 and make it a game again.

It was 43-37 after a second straight turnover and a Florida finish inside, forcing a U-M timeout. The Wolverines were having a hard time with the Gators’ extended zone.

Poole finally ended the drought with three free throws after being fouled behind the arc.

Brooks entered and gave the Wolverines some more good minutes. He drove and finished and rebounded at the other end to put U-M back up nine. They had a shot to push it to 11, but Teske missed a layup inside.

Each time Florida made a run, U-M seemed to respond. Livers came up with a huge play at 7:34 with a spinning drive, and one to push the lead back to 10. Florida didn't go quietly. The Gators’ Kevaughn Allen tripled off the dribble to cut it back to seven.

But it was U-M’s day. The Wolverines scored the next four to go up 55-44 and take control again. Livers brought Wells Fargo Arena down with a two-hand dunk in transition to put U-M back up 13, and Poole added the exclamation point at the two-minute mark with a triple that gave U-M it's biggest lead at 16. Livers added another at 1:15 with a backdoor slam, and

the Wolverines coasted into the Sweet 16 for the third straight year.

Poole finished with 19, Livers 10, Simpson and Matthews nine each for the Wolverines.







