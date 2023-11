Michigan could not get a TRO granted this morning. Instead, a hearing has been scheduled for Friday, November 17. Both sides will be present to argue. Jim Harbaugh will not coach against Penn State. Sherrone Moore will serve as the acting head coach.

Michigan issued a statement;

“We look forward to presenting our case next week where we intend to demonstrate that the Big Ten has not acted legally or fairly.”

Michigan plays Penn State at noon today. Michigan will play Maryland Saturday, November 18. No game time has been announced.