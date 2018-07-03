With their latest commitment from Quinten Johnson , Michigan keeps building on that No. 3 ranked recruiting class . The defensive back out of Washington (D.C.) St. John's College High explained why the Wolverines are the right team for him on and off the field.

IN HIS OWN WORDS…

"I fell in love with Michigan when I was up there," Johnson said. "I committed more for the academic side of the school, the program, and the people they have in place. They build men and have a great career program. They have a great academic support team. I plan on going into the business school and eventually going to law school. Network-wise, they have a really large alumni base. Once you graduate from Michigan you can go work wherever you want.

"On the football side of it, they laid out a lot of different steps that they see for my transition to college and the next level," he said. "They want me to come in and play early as a Rover and, depending on how I pick up the defense, Viper. They want me to play a lot of the same positions that Jabrill Peppers did. They want me to play all over and even some on offense. I really think that's the best fit for me because it allows me to play corner, nickel, safety, blitz, and play in space. It allows me to transition a lot. I like playing closer to the box and work in a lot of different schemes."

RIVALS' REACTION…

Johnson is a versatile prospect that relies on his football instincts to make big plays. He is a very intelligent player that is fundamentally sound but is also as physical as defensive backs come. Expect Michigan to take advantage of Johnson's versatility as often as they can. Digesting Michigan's playbook could be the only thing holding him back from seeing the field. Working closer to the line of scrimmage is really in Johnson's wheelhouse because he is much better running downhill than backpedaling as a pure safety.