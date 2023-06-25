Michigan lands a commitment from DL Dominic Nichols
Michigan picked up another commitment on the defensive line today when Dominic Nichols announced his decision to play for the Wolverines. The Ijamsville (Md.) Oakdale defensive end chose Michigan over schools like Clemson, Wisconsin, and others.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
"Position-wise, playing on the edge is where I felt most comfortable and it's where I've always wanted to play," Nichols said. "Michigan having a strongside defensive end my size was a good fit. With (David) Ojabo, (Aidan) Hutchinson, and Mike Morris coming from there, Michigan was definitely appealing.
"I'm probably the closest with coach Roney because he'll be my position coach and he's the one he originally offered me," he said. "He always asks me how I am and it's not always about football, which is great.
"Devon Baxter and I are pretty close," said Nichols. "We actually played against each other these past two years. We know each other pretty well and I definitely playing with him. We're not from around there so it's good to know I've got somebody going with me from down here.
"I'll probably push the most for Deyvid Palepale," he said. "If you want to go to the league as a defensive lineman, what other place would you rather be than Michigan?"
RIVALS' REACTION
Nichols has a very high ceiling as a defensive end but it's important he be given time to develop at the next level. Michigan the strength and conditioning staff to make sure Nichols is ready to play at a high level before he sees significant playing time and the coaching staff has the knowledge to make sure Nichols has the tools to take on the best offensive linemen in the Big Ten. Michigan hopes to be able to pair Nichols with PalePale and Jacob Smith along the other defensive ends they already have committed.