Michigan picked up another commitment on the defensive line today when Dominic Nichols announced his decision to play for the Wolverines. The Ijamsville (Md.) Oakdale defensive end chose Michigan over schools like Clemson , Wisconsin , and others.

"Position-wise, playing on the edge is where I felt most comfortable and it's where I've always wanted to play," Nichols said. "Michigan having a strongside defensive end my size was a good fit. With (David) Ojabo, (Aidan) Hutchinson, and Mike Morris coming from there, Michigan was definitely appealing.

"I'm probably the closest with coach Roney because he'll be my position coach and he's the one he originally offered me," he said. "He always asks me how I am and it's not always about football, which is great.

"Devon Baxter and I are pretty close," said Nichols. "We actually played against each other these past two years. We know each other pretty well and I definitely playing with him. We're not from around there so it's good to know I've got somebody going with me from down here.

"I'll probably push the most for Deyvid Palepale," he said. "If you want to go to the league as a defensive lineman, what other place would you rather be than Michigan?"