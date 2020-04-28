Michigan's hot streak on the recruiting trail doesn't appear to be burning out anytime soon. The Wolverines scored yet another verbal pledge when three-star Clayton (Ohio) Northmont wide receiver Markus Allen committed to Michigan on Tuesday afternoon. Allen committed to Michigan over offers from Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Purdue, West Virginia, Wisconsin and others.

Ohio wide receiver Markus Allen has committed to Michigan. (Rivals.com)

Allen's commitment to Michigan came earlier than expected as he was originally scheduled to make his decision in May. While Allen was a top target for the Wolverines, he has never visited campus. Still, Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis worked extremely hard during the dead period and earned his verbal pledge.