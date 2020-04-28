Michigan Lands Commitment From 2021 Ohio WR Markus Allen
Michigan's hot streak on the recruiting trail doesn't appear to be burning out anytime soon.
The Wolverines scored yet another verbal pledge when three-star Clayton (Ohio) Northmont wide receiver Markus Allen committed to Michigan on Tuesday afternoon.
Allen committed to Michigan over offers from Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Purdue, West Virginia, Wisconsin and others.
Allen's commitment to Michigan came earlier than expected as he was originally scheduled to make his decision in May.
While Allen was a top target for the Wolverines, he has never visited campus.
Still, Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis worked extremely hard during the dead period and earned his verbal pledge.
Allen is the first wide take in Michigan's 2021 recruiting class. The Wolverines are looking to add at least two more at the position.
Allen caught 51 passes for 1,099 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior.
Overall, Michigan has 11 verbal commits this cycle. The Wolverines' haul ranks in the Top 5 nationally.
At 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, Allen is not ranked at this time.
