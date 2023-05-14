Michigan men's basketball picked up its second commitment in the class of 2024 on Sunday night when four-star point guard Durral Brooks made his pledge to Juwan Howard and the Wolverines. Brooks announced his commitment via social media.

The newest Wolverine commit hails from Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he attends Grand Rapids Catholic Central high school. At 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, Brooks is an elite floor general and game manager.

He led Catholic Central to a 16-7 overall record in the 2022-23 season, including a 13-1 record in the conference.

Brooks made his first visit to Michigan in mid-October of 2022, and it was an experience he described as a "great visit."

"It was a great visit," Brooks said. "We all went to the football game, out to eat, and I got to connect more with all of the coaches. Out of everything we did, my favorite part was waking up early and working out with Kobe Bufkin. I grew up with him, so seeing how much better he has got, how hard he works, and the position he’s in, is always something I’ve wanted to see for my brother."



Bufkin had a breakout sophomore season for Michigan, and the fellow Grand Rapids native is now on his way to the NBA as he played his way into, almost certainly, a first-round selection.

Brooks will look to follow in Bufkin's footsteps when he steps foot in Ann Arbor as a freshman. He won't be totally unfamiliar with Michigan, though, as Brooks said he grew up watching the Wolverines.

"I grew up watching Michigan," Brooks said. "Most of the family on my mom's side are Michigan fans, so I have always been surrounded by it."

"I’m looking for somewhere I know I’m needed," Brooks said in October. "Somewhere I know I can benefit most on and off the court."





Ultimately, Brooks felt Michigan checked the most boxes both on and off the court, and he completed his recruitment on Sunday.