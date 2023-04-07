Clint Cosgrove sits down with four-star offensive tackle Andrew Sprague to break down his commitment to Michigan. Sprague discusses how it feels to be the newest Wolverine, why Michigan is the place for him, coaches and players he connected with throughout the recruiting process, his message to the Michigan fans and more.

The Kansas City (Mo.) standout released a top 10 of USC, Oklahoma, Michigan, Notre Dame, LSU, Stanford, Oregon, Missouri, Penn State and Nebraska prior to announcing his pledge this afternoon.

Sprague's commitment moves Michigan's 2024 recruiting class up to No. 4 by jumping Ohio State in the team rankings.