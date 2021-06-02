Michigan LB Cornell Wheeler Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Michigan Wolverines football freshman linebacker Cornell Wheeler is looking for a new home. The 6-0, 231-pounder entered the NCAA transfer portal Tuesday night, after just one season in Ann Arbor. Wheeler participated in the team's 15 spring practices, but he will now look for greener pastures elsewhere.

At West Bloomfield (Mich.) High, Wheeler was coached by Ron Bellamy, a former Wolverine wideout who was hired as Michigan's safeties coach this offseason.

Wheeler is the third Michigan linebacker to enter the transfer portal this offseason, joining Ben VanSumeren and William Mohan, as the program implements a new defense under first-year coordinator Mike Macdonald.

