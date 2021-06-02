Michigan LB Cornell Wheeler Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Michigan Wolverines football freshman linebacker Cornell Wheeler is looking for a new home. The 6-0, 231-pounder entered the NCAA transfer portal Tuesday night, after just one season in Ann Arbor. Wheeler participated in the team's 15 spring practices, but he will now look for greener pastures elsewhere.
At West Bloomfield (Mich.) High, Wheeler was coached by Ron Bellamy, a former Wolverine wideout who was hired as Michigan's safeties coach this offseason.
Wheeler is the third Michigan linebacker to enter the transfer portal this offseason, joining Ben VanSumeren and William Mohan, as the program implements a new defense under first-year coordinator Mike Macdonald.
RELATED: Michigan Football's Freshman Class Arrives On Campus
RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football: USC Portal DT Jay Toia Visiting U-M This Week
A former four-star recruit in the class of 2020, Wheeler did not see game action for the Wolverines last fall.
He did not appear on TheWolverine.com's projected depth chart following spring ball, which could've been a source of frustration. Redshirt sophomore Michael Barrett and redshirt sophomore Josh Ross are the projected starters on the inside, with early enrollee freshman Junior Colson and second-year freshman Nikhai Hill-Green slotted as the backups.
Out of high school, he was tabbed as the No. 246 overall player and No. 16 inside linebacker in the country, and the No. 6 prospect in the state of Michigan, having posted 130 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery as a senior. He was pegged as a first-team All-State standout during both his junior and senior seasons.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook