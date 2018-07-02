Sporting News released its preseason All-American teams today, and three Wolverines were honored.

Only one Michigan player — junior linebacker Devin Bush Jr. — was named to the first-team.

Here is what SN's Bill Bender said about Bush Jr.:

"Bush burst on to the side as a speedy, hard-hitting linebacker for the Wolverines last season, and that trend should continue with a year of experience under his belt. He should improve on last year's totals of [100] tackles, [9.5] tackles for loss and [five] sacks in defensive coordinator Don Brown's aggressive defense."

Bush Jr. was a finalist for the Butkus Award last season, which goes to the nation's best linebacker. He's expected to lead the defense in tackles again this fall and become a first or second-round NFL draft pick.

Junior defensive end Rashan Gary and junior viper Khaleke Hudson were both named preseason second-team All-Americans by Sporting News.

In 2017, Gary recorded 67 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and six sacks. Hudson tallied 82 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, tied fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich with eight sacks (most on the team), led the team with nine pass breakups and tied for the team lead in interceptions, nabbing two.

Since Hudson plays a hybrid position on U-M's defense, it gives outlets the option to list him as either a linebacker or a safety. Sporting News went with safety.

Two weeks ago, Athlon Sports & Life released its preseason All-American teams.

Five members of the Michigan football team made the cut. Gary, Winovich and Bush Jr. all made the second-team, while Hudson made the third-team. Junior cornerback Lavert Hill received fourth-team honors.

More preseason All-American teams will be released as the regular season approaches.