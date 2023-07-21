Michigan hit the transfer portal hard by adding quality depth on both sides of the ball during the offseason, which was met with praise from the national media.

With the Wolverines adding depth to positions of need, the new faces within the program have an excellent chance to contribute to the program immediately.

One of those transfers, Nebraska linebacker Ernest Hausmann, is receiving national praise for what he could provide to the program.

According to Yahoo Sports, Hausmann was named one of the top defensive transfers for the 2023 season.

Here's what Yahoo had to say about Hausmann.

Hausmann was an impact player for the Huskers as a freshman with 54 tackles and two tackles for loss. He played in all 12 of Nebraska’s games and started seven. Hausmann was the No. 5 prospect in the state of Nebraska out of high school and transferred from the Huskers shortly after Matt Rhule was hired at the end of the season.