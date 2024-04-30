Advertisement
Michigan LB Hayden Moore enters transfer portal

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Michigan's run of depth players at the linebacker position entering the portal continued on Tuesday.

On the last day of the spring transfer portal cycle, the Wolverines lost its third depth linebacker to the portal with Hayden Moore entering, joining true freshman Jeremiah Beasley and Semaj Bridgeman.

As a true freshman, Moore did not see the field last season.

Moore entered the U-M program as a three-star recruit who was originally committed to Nebraska before flipping late in the cycle.

Tuesday marks the final day that players can enter the portal.

