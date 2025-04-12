Michigan LB Jason Hewlett enters the transfer portal

Michigan linebacker Jason Hewlett has entered the NCAA transfer portal, he confirmed on social media.

Hewlett joined the Wolverines in the 2023 recruiting class and will have three years of eligibility remaining.​

Hailing from Youngstown, Ohio, Hewlett was a versatile athlete at Chaney High School, known for his performances on both sides of the ball. At Michigan, he was projected to play as a hybrid linebacker-safety, leveraging his athleticism and physicality. Despite his potential, Hewlett did not see significant playing time during his time in Ann Arbor.

Michigan is expecting players like Cole Sullivan, Troy Bowles, and Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng to rise at linebacker this season.