George Helow will depart from the Michigan football program after spending two seasons as the program's linebackers coach. The two parties have mutually agreed to part ways.

Helow arrived at Michigan in 2021 after spending time at Maryland, Colorado State, Georgia, Florida State and Alabama.

He played a critical role in helping Michigan's defense to a top-20 finish in 2021, alongside defensive coordinator Mike MacDonald. Helow coached and developed Josh Ross, Michael Barrett, Junior Colson, Nikhai Hill-Green and others.

In 2022, the Michigan defense was even better than it was the previous season, as Helow continued to develop Colson and Barrett.