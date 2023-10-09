One of the biggest questions surrounding Michigan football's dominant 6-0 start to the 2023 season has been the strength of schedule. Or perhaps more precisely put, the weakness of schedule.

The second-ranked Wolverines have cruised to an undefeated mark as the regular season reached its halfway point on Saturday, but college football observers remain hesitant to buy into the Michigan hype due to an extreme lack of formidable competition.

But Michigan has quietly taken care of its business, winning every game by at least 24 points.

It's clear Jim Harbaugh has his team firing on all cylinders, but until the Wolverines play a noteworthy team, it's unclear just how good they are.

And it doesn't take more than a quick glance at the schedule to see that the first test will come on Nov. 11 against Penn State.

Cornelius Johnson met with the media on Monday to discuss the first half of the regular season as well as preview the much tougher back half of the 12-game schedule.

Johnson began his mid-season assessment with a cliche answer.

"Right now, just focusing on the Hoosiers," he said.

The fifth-year wide receiver recognized the tough upcoming schedule, but he says the team is focused on Indiana.

"We've got a big, big schedule coming up... Being locked in is just attention to detail. For example, today is Monday, so we're going to make sure we have a smooth Monday, and then each day going into this week — doing what we do, staying consistent with the preparation, and not getting too out of hand or off schedule."

Johnson was asked what he would say to critics who say Michigan hasn't played any tough opponents, but the experienced wide receiver deflected the question and kept his focus on Indiana.

"I'd love to answer that question, but, like, for me personally, we're just focused on the Hoosiers," he said. "That's who we got, and just trying to take care of that business before we start focusing on, like, 'We haven't played anybody.'"

The team is fully aware that its schedule is backloaded, and Johnson says they're going to continue to look for ways to improve before that time comes.

"We've played six games; this is about to be our seventh, so like, the competition is gonna keep getting better, keep getting harder as the season goes on and as it gets colder," he said. "So, just keep testing ourselves."

To the average onlooker, it'll likely be hard for Michigan to test itself in the next three games against the likes of Indiana (2-3), Michigan State (2-3) and Purdue (2-4).

But if Jim Harbaugh and Michigan can continue to find ways to test themselves and fine-tune small mistakes — even if J.J. McCarthy and the starters continue to exit the game before the fourth quarter — the Wolverines will be a tough team to beat when they travel to State College, College Park and host Ohio State.