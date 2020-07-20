Deone Walker is a prospect on the rise.

The mammoth 300-pound 2022 defensive tackle from powerhouse Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech is starting to garner plenty of attention on the recruiting trail and is a candidate to see his stock boom this fall.

“Recruiting is going great,” Walker said. “Coach (Thomas) Wilcher said that LSU, Michigan State and Alabama are all looking more into me. I just got an offer from Michigan. I’m excited. Everything is going great.”