 Michigan Makes Big Impression On Mammoth 300-Pound DT Deone Walker
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-20 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Makes Big Impression On Mammoth 300-Pound DT Deone Walker

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Deone Walker is a prospect on the rise.

The mammoth 300-pound 2022 defensive tackle from powerhouse Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech is starting to garner plenty of attention on the recruiting trail and is a candidate to see his stock boom this fall.

“Recruiting is going great,” Walker said. “Coach (Thomas) Wilcher said that LSU, Michigan State and Alabama are all looking more into me. I just got an offer from Michigan. I’m excited. Everything is going great.”

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
In-state defensive tackle Deone Walker holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer from JIm Harbaugh.
In-state defensive tackle Deone Walker holds a Michigan offer.

As Walker mentioned, Michigan recently jumped in the mix with an offer.

The Wolverines have recruited out of Cass Tech hard in the past and loved Walker’s potential and upside. After a talk with Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown, Walker couldn’t have been happier with the new opportunity.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}