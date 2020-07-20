Michigan Makes Big Impression On Mammoth 300-Pound DT Deone Walker
Deone Walker is a prospect on the rise.
The mammoth 300-pound 2022 defensive tackle from powerhouse Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech is starting to garner plenty of attention on the recruiting trail and is a candidate to see his stock boom this fall.
“Recruiting is going great,” Walker said. “Coach (Thomas) Wilcher said that LSU, Michigan State and Alabama are all looking more into me. I just got an offer from Michigan. I’m excited. Everything is going great.”
As Walker mentioned, Michigan recently jumped in the mix with an offer.
The Wolverines have recruited out of Cass Tech hard in the past and loved Walker’s potential and upside. After a talk with Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown, Walker couldn’t have been happier with the new opportunity.
