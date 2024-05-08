Michigan makes final six schools for DL transfer portal product
Michigan is looking to add depth to its defensive line to help spell the likes of Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant and it's hoping to address the need via the transfer portal.
The program recently hosted Grand Valley State's Jay'viar Suggs this week and the program made the final cut as he appears set to decide the near future.
Suggs took to his social media accounts to make the announcement.
Suggs is a Michigan native and has two years of eligibility remaining.
In two seasons with the Lakers, Suggs tallied 42 total tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 8 sacks, 9 pass breakups and 2 forced fumbles.
A decision timeline is not public as of this posting.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram