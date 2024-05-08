Advertisement
Michigan makes final six schools for DL transfer portal product

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.

Michigan is looking to add depth to its defensive line to help spell the likes of Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant and it's hoping to address the need via the transfer portal.

The program recently hosted Grand Valley State's Jay'viar Suggs this week and the program made the final cut as he appears set to decide the near future.

Suggs took to his social media accounts to make the announcement.

Suggs is a Michigan native and has two years of eligibility remaining.

In two seasons with the Lakers, Suggs tallied 42 total tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 8 sacks, 9 pass breakups and 2 forced fumbles.

A decision timeline is not public as of this posting.

