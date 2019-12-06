Michigan is working on one of the top underclassmen in the state of Ohio.

The Wolverines hosted three-star Akron (Ohio) Bishop Hoban linebacker Damon Ollison for ‘The Game’ last weekend and made an impression on him.

“I loved the visit,” Ollison said. “I loved what I saw from the coaches and players. I loved that they came with a warm welcome and made us feel like family. I liked being on the field with the players and being able to meet people such as Chris Weber and other fans.”