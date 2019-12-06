Michigan Makes Impression On 2021 Ohio LB Damon Ollison
Michigan is working on one of the top underclassmen in the state of Ohio.
The Wolverines hosted three-star Akron (Ohio) Bishop Hoban linebacker Damon Ollison for ‘The Game’ last weekend and made an impression on him.
“I loved the visit,” Ollison said. “I loved what I saw from the coaches and players. I loved that they came with a warm welcome and made us feel like family. I liked being on the field with the players and being able to meet people such as Chris Weber and other fans.”
Michigan extended an offer to Ollison back in the spring. However, this was his first real in-depth look at the program and actual face time with the Wolverines coaches.
Ollison spent time talking with the defensive staff and enjoyed his conversations with them.
