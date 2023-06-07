Michigan Basketball released a statement making the addition of Olivier Nkamhoua official. The statement includes quotes from head coach Juwan Howard and Nkahmhoua.

"It's a thrill to be able to bring in an efficient and skilled player like Olivier," said Howard. "He brings so many intangibles and experiences we know he will have an immediate impact for us. His strength, rebounding, hustle, back-to-the-basket game as well as outside shooting are just a few of his skillset that fans notice right away. However, what people don't realize is what a tremendous passer he is. He sees the floor and plays develop as good as anyone I have seen. We are very excited for him to get to Ann Arbor."

"Choosing Michigan is another step in my development, both now and for the future," said Nkamhoua. "I know the staff, my new teammates and everyone in Ann Arbor are going to challenge me to keep getting better. I can't wait for that. I also want to be a part of the U-M culture Coach Howard has created -- family and that never- back- down attitude. I look forward to being a part of a team full of guys that are hungry to prove themselves and everyone wrong."

Nkamhoua spent the last four seasons playing for Rick Barnes at Tennessee (2020-23) where he played in 112 games (58 starts), compiling a 70-28 record. With the Volunteers, Nkamhoua made three straight trips to the NCAA Tournament (2021, '22, '23) reaching the Sweet 16 in 2023. In 2022, he helped UT win the SEC Tournament title -- the first in 43 years and fifth in program history.