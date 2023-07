While all attention is focused on the 2024 class for Michigan right now, you cannot forget about the 2025 class, either. With two four-star prospects already in the fold, the Wolverines are working on a number of high-profile targets to join Mantrez Walker and Chris Ewald in the class.

One of those has familiarity with Walker, as his Buford teammate, four-star running back Justin Baker announced his top schools list on Tuesday with the Wolverines making the cut.

The Wolverines made the list alongside Tennessee, Georgia, South Carolina, NC State and Ole Miss.