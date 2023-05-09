Four-star linebacker and Rivals100 prospect Aaron Chiles out of Our Lady Good Counsel in Maryland announced a top three on his Instagram on Tuesday, with Michigan included on that list.

Florida and Maryland are the other schools Chiles listed among his top choices.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder has made visits to Ann Arbor on a couple of occasions and is set to take an official visit to Michigan in late June.

Chiles has been able to develop a strong bond with Michigan linebackers coach Chris Partridge, as the two had a prior relationship when Partridge was coaching at Ole Miss.

He is scheduled to take an official visit to Florida on June 9 and has not set up one with the Terrapins yet.

However, the Wolverines figure to be the leader in this recruitment, as Maize & Blue Review publisher Josh Henschke and I both have made FutureCast predictions for Chiles to end up in Ann Arbor.



