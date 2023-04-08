Michigan makes top 7 for 2024 four-star WR Micah Gilbert
Michigan has made the next round of cuts for 2024 four-star wide receiver Micah Gilbert. Gilbert took to his social media accounts on Saturday to announce his list of seven which included the Wolverines, South Carolina, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Duke and Pitt.
The Wolverines made the cut largely thanks to Gilbert's budding relationship with wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy. Gilbert made a March visit to campus and appreciated the time he spent with Bellamy.
"He’s a really good dude," Gilbert told Maize & Blue Review. "We text very often so it’s getting stronger and stronger."
