One of Michigan's top WR targets for the 2024 recruiting class, Channing Goodwin, has included Michigan in his top 7 schools.

Goodwin has been a target of Michigan for quite some time. It has been a year almost to the day since Goodwin received his offer from Michigan.

Goodwin is a plus athlete who plays baseball and basketball along with football.

A regular visitor to Ann Arbor, Goodwin has made trips to see Michigan with his father Jonathan Goodwin. Jonathan played for Michigan 1998-2001 before a long NFL career with the Jets, Saints, and 49ers where he was coached by Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Goodwin has also been joined by his Providence Day teammates Michigan commit 2024 QB Jadyn Davis and fellow WR Jordan Schipp. Michigan is hoping to land all three.

Maize and Blue Review's Josh Henschke has had his FutureCast prediction in for Michigan to land Goodwin since July 22 of last year.