Michigan Making Impression On Rising In-State 2022 DL Davonte Miles
Davonte Miles is starting to garner more attention on the recruiting trail.
The rising 2022 in-state defensive end out of River Rouge (Mich.) High is up to eight offers and is in contact with several others.
“Recruiting is solid,” Miles said. “Everything is going really well. Recently, I’ve been talking to West Virginia, Michigan, Kentucky and a few others. I want to visit all the schools that have offered me. I want to give them all a chance.”
Michigan extended an offer to Miles in mid-May and has continued to recruit him throughout the dead period.
U-M defensive line coach Shaun Nua has had a couple of positive conversations with Miles as of late, and the two are starting to build up a relationship.
