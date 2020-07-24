Davonte Miles is starting to garner more attention on the recruiting trail.

The rising 2022 in-state defensive end out of River Rouge (Mich.) High is up to eight offers and is in contact with several others.

“Recruiting is solid,” Miles said. “Everything is going really well. Recently, I’ve been talking to West Virginia, Michigan, Kentucky and a few others. I want to visit all the schools that have offered me. I want to give them all a chance.”