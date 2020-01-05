No. 12 Michigan Wolverines basketball (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) travels to East Lansing this afternoon to take on the No. 14 Michigan State Spartans (11-3, 3-0 Big Ten). We caught up with Matt Charboneau of the Detroit News to preview the matchup. U-M is coming off a win over UMass Lowell one week ago, while the Spartans sit atop the Big Ten following a win over Illinois Thursday night, and are winners of six straight. U-M, a 9.5-point underdog, will likely be without junior forward Isaiah Livers, who is doubtful to play. If he can't go, he will miss his second-straight game after injuring his groin during the win over Presbyterian. Livers was averaging 13.6 points per game before the injury. Sophomore forward and East Lansing native Brandon Johns will likely start in Livers' absence. RELATED: Videos: Juwan Howard, Players Talk Before MSU Game RELATED: Howard's Wolverines Know What's At Stake Sunday Against MSU

Michigan State Spartans basketball junior forward Xavier Tillman is a key force down low. (USA Today Sports Images)

Michigan State Spartans (11-3, 3-0 Big Ten) — Results

vs. Kentucky (L, 69-62) vs. Binghampton (W, 100-47) at Seton Hall (W, 76-73) vs. Charleston So. (W, 94-46) vs. Va. Tech (L, 71-66) vs. Georgia (W, 93-85) vs. UCLA (W, 75-62) vs. Duke (L, 87-75) vs. Rutgers (W, 77-65) vs. Oakland (W, 72-49) at Northwestern (W, 77-72) vs. Eastern Michigan (W, 101-48) vs. Western Michigan (W, 95-62) vs. Illinois (W, 76-56)

Michigan State Spartans — Starting Five

• Senior guard Cassius Winston (6-1, 185 pounds) — Winston, the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year paces MSU in scoring with 17..8 points per game. He also adds 6.1 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game. He's shooting 42.6 percent from the floor and 37.2 percent on three-pointers. He had 21 in the win over Illinois on Thursday night. • Sophomore forward Aaron Henry (6-6, 210 pounds) — He's scoring 10.5 points per game this year and adding 4.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. Henry is converting on 47.2 percent of his field goals and 34.1 percent on three-pointers. • Sophomore forward Gabe Brown (6-7, 210 pounds) — Brown averages 8.9 points and 4.5 rebounds per game in 24.6 minutes. He is shooting 43.5 percent from the field and 34.0 percent from three. • Sophomore forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (6-11, 225 pounds) — The sophomore is averaging 5.1 points and 4.7 rebounds per game from the power forward position. He is shooting 47.2 percent from the field and has made three of his 15 three-point attempts on the season. • Junior forward Xavier Tillman (6-8, 245 pounds) — Tillman averages 13.5 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game on 56.7 percent shooting. He also has the ability to step out and hit the three if he's left open. He's made eight of his 23 attempts from deep this year. Off The Bench • Freshman guard Rocket Watts (6-2, 185 pounds) — The freshman plays 21.1 points per game and is a big contributor off the bench, averaging 6.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He shoots 31.2 percent from the field and 20 percent on threes. • Sophomore forward Thomas Kithier (6-8, 230 pounds) — Plays 14.9 minutes per game, averaging 4.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists. He shoots 44.4 percent from the field.

• Freshman forward Malik Hall (6-7, 215 pounds) — Averages 5.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 14.0 minutes per game. He shoots 55.3 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from three.

• Redshirt senior guard / forward Kyle Ahrens (6-6, 210 pounds) — Ahrens averages 3.5 points and 1.6 rebounds in 13.6 minutes per game, and shoots 39.5 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from three. • Sophomore guard Foster Loyer (6-0, 175 pounds) — Loyer spells Winston and plays 8.9 minutes per game, averaging 4.6 points and 1.3 assists while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 59.1 percent on threes.

Matchups To Watch

Zavier Simpson vs. Cassius Winston "This game has been all about the Winston-Simpson matchup, hasn’t it?" Charboneau posed. "I believe we’re going to see a lot more of what we saw last year, particularly in the first meeting where both played really well. Simpson didn’t do as much in East Lansing last year and Winston struggled two years ago, but these guys have seen it all and I expect them both to be at their best." Jon Teske vs. Xavier Tillman "The Tillman-Teske one is more interesting [than Simpson vs. Winston]," Charboneau said. "Both are playing really well, but if Tillman gets in any foul trouble, it’s a huge advantage for Michigan. MSU is a different team, on both ends of the floor, without Tillman and if his numbers are limited, the advantage goes to Michigan. So don’t be surprised if Marcus Bingham gets some time checking Teske after how well he handled Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn.

Comparison: Team Statistics

Team Statistics Category Michigan MSU Points Per Game 79.0 81.4 Opp. Points Per Game 65.9 63.7 FG Percentage .494 .468 Opp. FG Percentage .412 .369 3FG Percentage .387 .343 Opp. 3FG Percentage .278 .286 Assist / Turnover Ratio 1.3 1.6

Kenpom Prediction

Kenpom has predicted MSU to top U-M, 77-70. The site gives MSU a 74 percent chance to beat the Wolverines.

Comparison: Kenpom Ratings

Kenpom Ratings — Adjusted Efficiency Ranks Category Michigan MSU Overall 16th 4th Offensive Efficiency 21st 3rd Defensive Efficiency 24th 29th Tempo 179th 69th Strength Of Schedule 30th 39th

How MSU Has Bounced Back From Some Early Losses

"It’s taken some time, and a lot of that has nothing to do with anything on the court, Charboneau said. "The impact felt by not only Cassius Winston but the entire team to the death of Winston’s brother, Zachary, was hard to underestimate. It’s taken time for Winston to get back into a routine and while it’s an ongoing process, he’s seemed more like himself on the court the last two or three games. "There are real, on-court holes for this team – consistency at power forward, 3-point shooting – but it seems as the new year begins, the Spartans are starting to look more like the connected group we saw last year."

