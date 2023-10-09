News More News
Michigan-Michigan State to kick off under the lights at Spartan Stadium

Brock Heilig • Maize&BlueReview
Staff Writer
@brockheilig

As was reported earlier in the football season by Brett McMurphy, Michigan and Michigan State will be a primetime game under the lights at Spartan Stadium next Saturday, Oct. 21. The Wolverines and Spartans will kick off at night for the second consecutive season, including the first time at Spartan Stadium in rivalry history.

This year's game will air on NBC.

Last season, the two rivals met under the lights at the Big House with Michigan taking back the Paul Bunyan Trophy with a 29-7 victory.

This year, Michigan will likely be the nation's No. 2-ranked team, while Michigan State is making its way through what has been a tough season.

Michigan leads the all-time series with the Spartans, 72-38-5.

