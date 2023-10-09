As was reported earlier in the football season by Brett McMurphy, Michigan and Michigan State will be a primetime game under the lights at Spartan Stadium next Saturday, Oct. 21. The Wolverines and Spartans will kick off at night for the second consecutive season, including the first time at Spartan Stadium in rivalry history. This year's game will air on NBC.

