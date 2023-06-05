For Michigan basketball, the offseason has been filled with gut punch after gut punch. With Hunter Dickinson, Kobe Bufkin and Jett Howard all departing from the program, as well as Caleb Love's failure to be admitted, and a slew of transfer portal misses, it's been an offseason to forget for the Wolverines.

Bad news struck again early Monday afternoon when it was reported that Michigan's top transfer portal target, Olivier Nkamhoua, cut his list of options to two — West Virginia and Baylor. Not long after the Nkamhoua news broke, U-M suffered yet another gut punch when UC Riverside guard Zyon Pullin cut the Wolverines from his list of potential suitors.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5VQyBSaXZlcnNpZGUgdHJhbnNmZXIgWnlvbiBQdWxsaW4gaXMgZG93 biB0byBGbG9yaWRhIGFuZCBMU1UsIHNvdXJjZXMgdG9sZCBFU1BOLiBKdXN0 IHZpc2l0ZWQgYm90aCBzY2hvb2xzLiBGaXJzdC10ZWFtIEFsbC1CaWcgV2Vz dCBndWFyZCBhdmVyYWdlZCAxOC4zIHBvaW50cyBsYXN0IHNlYXNvbi4gVG9w LWZpdmUgYXZhaWxhYmxlIHBsYXllciBpbiB0aGUgcG9ydGFsLiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vUVBrRDFBcXNTciI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1FQ a0QxQXFzU3I8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSmVmZiBCb3J6ZWxsbyAoQGplZmZi b3J6ZWxsbykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qZWZmYm9y emVsbG8vc3RhdHVzLzE2NjU4Njk1ODA4Nzc1ODY0MzI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSA1LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

In the span of just a few hours, two of Michigan's last remaining transfer portal targets eliminated the Wolverines from contention, leaving Michigan fans lost and hopeless.

Although missing out on Pullin isn't as tough to swallow as missing out on Nkamhoua is — Pullin never visited Ann Arbor while Nkamhoua was rumored to be trending toward the Wolverines for months — it's still yet another example of how nothing has gone right for Juwan Howard's program his offseason.

Pullin, a 6-foot-4, 195-pound guard, averaged 18.3 points per game with the Highlanders last season, and he would have been a perfect replacement for Bufkin (the two have very similar measurables).