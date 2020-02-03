It's rivalry week for Michigan basketball with huge home games with Ohio State and Michigan State on tap. Can the Wolverines sweep the two?

It’s a tall order, but certainly not impossible. Michigan faces the Buckeyes Tuesday night in Ann Arbor, and OSU will be without one of its best players in freshman point guard DJ Carton. Then, U-M is back home Saturday to face a Michigan State team that’s now beaten Michigan in four straight games.

The Wolverines swept the Spartans two years ago, after which one of our subscribers (you know who you are) told us in conversation, “Cassius Winston will never beat Zavier again.”