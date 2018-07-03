Michigan NBA Report: Wagner Scores 23 In Summer League, More
Former Michigan center Moritz Wagner scored 23 points in his first summer league game with the Los Angeles Lakers. Plus, several Wolverines sign contracts …
Wagner wasn’t hesitant in his first game in a Lakers uniform. He shot only 6-of-18 from the field and 2-of-9 from the three-point line, but he was 9-of-10 on free throws. Highlights:
The Lakers aren’t in a hurry to sign him. From ESPN’s Adrien Wojnarowski:
The Lakers are in no rush to sign the 25th overall pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft, Michigan forward Mo Wagner, to his rookie scale deal, which would allow the Lakers to include his draft rights into a trade package, league sources said. Wagner couldn’t be traded for 30 days once he signs his rookie deal.
In other news:
• Nik Stauskas, who has been with Sacramento, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, signed a one-year deal with the Portland TrailBlazers. has averaged 7.0 points and 2.1 rebounds during a four-year NBA career. His best season came with the 76ers in 2016-17 … 9.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists, and 37 percent from three-point range.
He played in 80 games, including 27 starts, that season.
• Glenn Robinson III, who like Stauskas left U-M after his sophomore season in 2014, signed a two-year deal with the Detroit Pistons worth a reported $8.3 million.
Motor city!!! Back in Michigan on a new level!! @DetroitPistons @UMich #overlydedicated— Glenn Robinson III (@GRIII) July 1, 2018
He averaged 6.1 points and 3.6 rebounds in 20 minutes per game two years ago, but broke his ankle last year and missed most of the season. Robinson shot .392 from the 3-point line, converting 49 of his 125 attempts that year, and was 14-of-34 last year.
He has averaged 4.4 points per game while shooting 38 percent from 3 over his career.
Brooklyn’s Caris LeVert, Miami’s Derrick Walton Jr. and Duncan Robinson and Milwaukees’s D.J. Wilson are the other former Wolverines who will be playing summer league ball.
• Rookie Robinson and second-year player Walton Jr. both started for the Miami Heat in a Summer League loss to Golden State. Walton struggled, going 1-for-12 from the floor and 0-for-9 from long range, notching five points, five assists and five rebounds. Walton was on a two-way contract last season and was given a qualifying offer this year.
Robinson hit a triple but didn’t do much else in the loss.
Duncan Robinson wears Durants pic.twitter.com/pUUPMgk64G— Locked On Heat (@LockedOnHeat) July 3, 2018
Wagner and the Lakers will face off against the Heat in a game tonight at 9:00.
• In Milwaukee, D.J. Wilson will suit up again for the Bucks in summer league play. He notched 11.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 blocks per game last summer, but he notched only 70 minutes and 22 points in regular season play.
• LeVert averaged 12.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists last year and is considered one of the game’s up-and-comers. Trey Burke and Tim Hardaway, Jr. (New York Knicks) and Jamal Crawford (Minnesota Timberwolves) are the other former Wolverines on rosters, but they won’t play in the summer.
