Former Michigan center Moritz Wagner scored 23 points in his first summer league game with the Los Angeles Lakers. Plus, several Wolverines sign contracts …

Moritz Wagner was the Lakers' first round pick, No. 25 overall. Michigan Athletics Twitter Account

Wagner wasn’t hesitant in his first game in a Lakers uniform. He shot only 6-of-18 from the field and 2-of-9 from the three-point line, but he was 9-of-10 on free throws. Highlights:

The Lakers aren’t in a hurry to sign him. From ESPN’s Adrien Wojnarowski: The Lakers are in no rush to sign the 25th overall pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft, Michigan forward Mo Wagner, to his rookie scale deal, which would allow the Lakers to include his draft rights into a trade package, league sources said. Wagner couldn’t be traded for 30 days once he signs his rookie deal. In other news: • Nik Stauskas, who has been with Sacramento, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, signed a one-year deal with the Portland TrailBlazers. has averaged 7.0 points and 2.1 rebounds during a four-year NBA career. His best season came with the 76ers in 2016-17 … 9.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists, and 37 percent from three-point range. He played in 80 games, including 27 starts, that season. • Glenn Robinson III, who like Stauskas left U-M after his sophomore season in 2014, signed a two-year deal with the Detroit Pistons worth a reported $8.3 million.



He averaged 6.1 points and 3.6 rebounds in 20 minutes per game two years ago, but broke his ankle last year and missed most of the season. Robinson shot .392 from the 3-point line, converting 49 of his 125 attempts that year, and was 14-of-34 last year. He has averaged 4.4 points per game while shooting 38 percent from 3 over his career. Brooklyn’s Caris LeVert, Miami’s Derrick Walton Jr. and Duncan Robinson and Milwaukees’s D.J. Wilson are the other former Wolverines who will be playing summer league ball. • Rookie Robinson and second-year player Walton Jr. both started for the Miami Heat in a Summer League loss to Golden State. Walton struggled, going 1-for-12 from the floor and 0-for-9 from long range, notching five points, five assists and five rebounds. Walton was on a two-way contract last season and was given a qualifying offer this year. Robinson hit a triple but didn’t do much else in the loss.



Duncan Robinson wears Durants pic.twitter.com/pUUPMgk64G — Locked On Heat (@LockedOnHeat) July 3, 2018