After a long and competitive Big Ten regular season, Michigan earned the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament, which began on Friday. The second-seeded Wolverines hosted the seventh-seeded Wisconsin Badgers, and Michigan struggled to prove why it earned the second seed in the conference

Wisconsin finished 16 points lower than the sixth place team, but the Badgers paid no attention to previous games or records on Friday night. Michigan narrowly escaped, 6-5, with a Steven Holtz overtime goal, but it certainly wasn't the team's best performance.

The nation's leading point scorer, Adam Fantilli, scored two goals in the victory, while Mackie Samoskevich netted two, as well. Seamus Casey and Holtz scored the other goals, and it was just barely enough as Wisconsin found the back of the net five times.

Less than two minutes into the game, Mackie Samoskevich connected on a shot, and the Wolverines took an early 1-0 advantage. It seemed like Michigan might assert its dominance over the Badgers for the remainder of the game, but Wisconsin was rather resilient.

The visitors answered back with two goals of their own in just 1:20 apart.

Through just over eight minutes of game time, there were three total goals. The rest of the first period was much more mellow. The teams traded possessions and time in the opponent's zone.

About midway through the second period, Casey and Fantilli scored back-to-back goals over the span of 1:04. The Wolverines held onto a 3-2 lead, but Wisconsin was quick to fire back.

The next three goals came in alternate fashion, but in the third period, the Badgers took a 5-4 lead on back-to-back goals that came just 19 seconds apart.

In need of a goal late in the third period, Michigan pulled Erik Portillo from the net to add an extra skater. Adam Fantilli connected on a slap shot, but after a review, it was ruled that there were too many men on the ice.

It didn't phase U-M, though. Just a few moments later, Samoskevich scored the game-tying goal — his second of the game.

About 10 minutes passed in the overtime period before Holtz beat Wisconsin goaltender Kyle McClellan to earn Michigan the thrilling 6-5 victory.

The two teams will meet at Yost again on Saturday night, and Wisconsin will be playing for its season. If the Wolverines defeat the Badgers again, they will advance to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals to take on the winner of Ohio State and Penn State.