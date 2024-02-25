It's never too early to discuss what the top 25 rankings could look like for the 2024 season, even if we are months away from the start of the college football season.

When it comes to Michigan, who are the reigning national champions, opinions are mixed as to where the Wolverines will factor into the rankings. The program has a new coaching staff and have lost several key players from last season that factor into the skepticism.

However, out outlet in particular still views the Wolverines as a top-10 program heading into the season.

According to Pro Football Focus' updated way-too-early top-25 rankings for the 2024 season, the Wolverines come in ranked No. 7.

Here is what PFF had to say:

It may seem strange to have the defending national champion this low in a ranking for the following season. However, that’s just a product of the attrition Michigan’s program underwent this offseason.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh made his long-awaited return to the NFL, accepting the Los Angeles Chargers job. He takes defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, one of the brightest young stars in the sport, with him.

Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore takes over as the permanent head coach after going 4-0 as the interim this past season, a stretch that included victories over Ohio State and Penn State.

Michigan will also have a new quarterback in 2024 after losing J.J. McCarthy to the NFL. The competition will come down to seventh-year player Jack Tuttle, junior Jayden Denegal, redshirt sophomore Alex Orji or incoming freshman Jadyn Davis.

Despite so much turnover, the Wolverines still return some stars like tight end Colston Loveland, interior defensive lineman Mason Graham and cornerback Will Johnson. All three are the top returning players at their respective positions.