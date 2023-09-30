The Michigan offense had a day to remember in Lincoln on Saturday. J.J. McCarthy put the Wolverines out in front by a score of 35-0 before Jack Tuttle took over behind center. Jayden Denegal threw a touchdown to Peyton O'Leary in the fourth quarter to extend Michigan's lead, and the Wolverines walked out of Lincoln with a 45-7 victory.

All in all, it was a great day for the Michigan offense, which surpassed 40 points for the first time this season.

Michigan didn't finish the game with any eye-popping numbers on the stat sheet, but the game was never in doubt as the Wolverines were in control from the get-go.

Despite having multiple wins of more than 25 points this season, both McCarthy and Trevor Keegan agreed that Saturday's performance was Michigan's most complete offensive showing of the season.

"For sure. Yeah," McCarthy said when asked if the 45-7 win was Michigan's most complete offensive showing this season. "The stats won't really show it, but at the end of the day — team win. That's all that matters. Keeping the main thing the main thing."

The quarterback pointed out that not only was it the offense's best showing, but he thinks it was the team's best performance of the season.

"Collectively, yes," McCarthy said when asked if he thought Saturday's win was Michigan's best game of the season. "I believe it is. Just being on the road, being able to execute on both sides of the ball and on special teams — it was just tremendous."

McCarthy said, as many would expect, that if Michigan puts out a performance like it did on Saturday, it should be in a good position no matter where it's playing.

"If we put out the performance like we did today, we'll be good, no matter where we play and who we play."

Trevor Keegan echoed the same sentiment.

"Yeah, I believe so," Keegan said when asked if he thought Michigan's offensive showing was its best of the season. "We prepared our tails off all week. The coaches had a great game plan. When you got every guy on offense believing in it, you do some special things."

Michigan ran for 249 on the nation's top-ranked rushing defense. The Wolverines had five ball carriers — Blake Corum, Donovan Edwards, Kalel Mullings, McCarthy and Leon Franklin — finish with more than 25 yards on the ground.

Through the air, McCarthy totaled 156 yards on 12-16 passing for two touchdowns. The junior quarterback also ran for a touchdown in the blowout victory.

Mullings, who rushed for a 20-yard score in the first quarter, was quick to point out that the offensive production runs through the offensive line, which he called the best "in the country."

"They're the best offensive line in the country. No ifs, ands or buts about that. This showing against supposedly the best rushing defense in the country, there's no ifs, ands or buts about that."

"100 percent agree," McCarthy added.

The offensive line featured a new starting five on Saturday, with LaDarius Henderson getting the start at left tackle, which bumped Karsen Barnhart to right tackle. Barnhart replaced Myles Hinton, who was listed as questionable on the availability report released before the game.

Michigan will carry the offensive momentum into next week's game against Minnesota. The Golden Gophers have allowed at least 24 points in each of their last three games.

The rivals will battle it out for the Little Brown Jug from Minneapolis next Saturday, Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m. on NBC.