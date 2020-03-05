Michigan Offer Appealing To 2021 California DL Derek Wilkins
Michigan is going hard after another California defensive lineman.
This time around, the Wolverines put an offer on the table for three-star 2021 Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita product Derek Wilkins.
UM defensive line coach Shaun Nua put in the call to Wilkins earlier this week. Needless to say, Wilkins was pumped up about the new opportunity.
“I was really excited,” Wilkins said. “Michigan is not only a great athletic school, but their academics are top tier. For them to believe in me means a lot.”
